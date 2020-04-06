Struggling small businesses to get help

The launch of the federal government’s $349 billion loan program for small businesses to help pay workers was met with confusion and even rejection for some in Palm Beach County.
However, a Boca Raton company reports the situation is clearing up and is encouraging others to stay optimistic.
This program is for any small business with less than 500 employees (including sole proprietorships, independent contractors, and self-employed persons), private non-profit organizations, or 501(c)(19) veterans organizations affected by COVID-19.
The Paycheck Protection Program is a loan designed to provide a direct incentive for small businesses to keep their workers on the payroll.
"All things considered, it was very rapid turnaround and we expect to have the funds by Wednesday," said Bob Berkley, Vice President of Business Development for Samco Pest Solutions.
The Small Business Administration will forgive loans if all employees are kept on the payroll for eight weeks and the money is used for payroll, rent, mortgage interest, or utilities.
Small businesses with 500 or fewer employees can apply now.
Nonprofits and veterans organizations are also eligible.
Independent contractors and people who are self-employed can apply starting April 10.
The Paycheck Protection Program will be available through June 30.
For more information about the Paycheck Protection Program, click here.
