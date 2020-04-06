WATCH: Make a coronavirus mask from shirt, 2 shoelaces

New federal guidelines announced Friday now recommend Americans wear face coverings when they are in public to help fight the spread of the new coronavirus.
But what if I can’t find a mask on store shelves?
No worries. You probably already have the supplies at home.
The new guidance from the CDC encourages people to use items like T-shirts, bandannas and non-medical masks to cover their faces.
Here's how you can make a simple mask from a 100 percent cotton t-shirt and two shoelaces using the following steps:
First, fold the t-shirt into thirds. Second, put a shoe string one-third of the way under the shirt on both ends and cross the laces over.
Now, fold the left side, and tuck the right side of the shirt into the left side.
Finally, put the shoe lace over each ear and tie the other laces behind your head.
Just like that, you have a simple, do-it-yourself mask!
The CDC says masks should be used where other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain, like grocery stores and pharmacies.
According to the CDC website, cloth face coverings should:
- fit snugly but comfortably against the side of the face
- be secured with ties or ear loops
- include multiple layers of fabric
- allow for breathing without restriction
- be able to be laundered and machine dried without damage or change to shape
Finally, be careful not to touch their eyes, nose and mouth when removing your face covering, and also wash your hands immediately after removing.
