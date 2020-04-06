Whole Foods employee in West Palm Beach tests positive for COVID-19

The safety of our Team Members and customers is our top priority and we are diligently following all guidance from local health and food safety authorities. We've been working closely with our store Team Members, and are supporting the diagnosed Team Member, who is in quarantine. Out of an abundance of caution, the store performed an additional cleaning and disinfection, on top of our current enhanced sanitation measures. As we prioritize the health and safety of our customers and Team Members, we will continue to do the following to help contain the spread of COVID-19:

· We have implemented enhanced daily cleanliness and sanitation protocols across all stores and facilities, on top of our standard stringent protocols.

· We are operating under social distancing guidelines in our stores and facilities, ensuring that interaction between Team Members and between Team Members and customers can happen at a safe distance.

· We are closing stores up to two hours early to give our Team Members more time to restock shelves, sanitize our stores, and rest in preparation for the next day.

