Autism Speaks resources to cope with COVID-19

April 7, 2020 at 12:11 AM EDT - Updated April 7 at 12:18 AM

WPTV gathered some resources and information to help children and adults on the spectrum and their families cope with the uncertainty caused by COVID-19.

PREVENTING CORONAVIRUS

Healthy habits can help protect you and your family.

TALKING TO YOUR CHILD ON THE SPECTRUM ABOUT FRIGHTENING EVENTS

some suggestions to help in processing information about the tragedy for various groups along the spectrum.

CDC GUIDANCE FOR CAREGIVERS: IF YOU ARE SICK OR CARING FOR SOMEONE

If you are sick with COVID-19 or suspect you are infected with the virus that causes COVID-19, you should take steps to help prevent the disease from spreading to people in your home and community.

HOW TO COPE WITH DISRUPTED ROUTINE DURING COVID-19

Tips to help your family cope with these significant disruptions and ease the related challenges.

HANDLING CLINICAL CARE DURING SOCIAL DISTANCING/SCHOOL CLOSURE

Tips on how to prepare for this new situation.

TIPS FOR MANAGING CHILDREN AT HOME DURING COVID-19

An article from the Center for Autism and Related Disorders at University of California-Irvine, a site in the Autism Speaks Autism Treatment Network.

MORE COVID-19 INFORMATION AND RESOURCES FOR FAMILIES

MORE AUTISM SPEAKS COVERAGE

