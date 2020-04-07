Bucs QB joins exclusive Juno Beach golf club

Tom Brady is truly living his best life.
After trading in the frigid New England falls for the sunny beaches of Florida, the newest Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback has now joined the exclusive Seminole Golf Club in Juno Beach, Golfweek reported Sunday.
The six-time Super Bowl champion joined the Buccaneers this offseason after spending the first 20 years of his NFL career with the Patriots.
Seminole Golf Club is a private course that has been around since 1929. Designed by Donald Ross, it is scheduled to host next year's Walker Cup, an amateur competition that pits a team from the United States against one from Great Britain and Ireland.
Golfweek ranks Seminole Golf Club No. 13 on its list of the top 200 classic courses .
Not too shabby for a stud who already has a supermodel wife and more Super Bowl rings than he has fingers on his throwing hand.
Scripps Only Content 2020