COVID-19 testing site opens at South County Civic Center

Testing at FITTEAM Ballpark of the Palm Beaches continues. The Health Care District’s COVID-19 Screening Center representatives scheduled approximately 600 appointments for COVID-19 drive-thru testing for Tuesday and Wednesday within the first two hours of opening the phone lines. The call center will open Wednesday morning at 8 a.m. to schedule the remaining appointments of approximately 450 for Thursday. Appointments beyond Thursday will depend upon the receipt of additional testing kits which are not certain at this time.