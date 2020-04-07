COVID-19 testing site opens at South County Civic Center

The robust testing effort to stop the spread of COVID-19 continued Tuesday when Palm Beach County officially opened a second coronavirus test site at the South County Civic Center in Delray Beach.
The site is operating in collaboration with the Board of County Commissioners, Cleveland Clinic Florida, the Florida National Guard, and the Florida Division of Emergency Management located at 16700 Jog Road, Delray Beach. Appointments are required.
Tuesday appointments are filled and Wednesday appointments are nearing capacity. To be screened for an appointment call 561-804-0250. The phone line is open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Testing at FITTEAM Ballpark of the Palm Beaches continues. The Health Care District’s COVID-19 Screening Center representatives scheduled approximately 600 appointments for COVID-19 drive-thru testing for Tuesday and Wednesday within the first two hours of opening the phone lines. The call center will open Wednesday morning at 8 a.m. to schedule the remaining appointments of approximately 450 for Thursday. Appointments beyond Thursday will depend upon the receipt of additional testing kits which are not certain at this time.
The Health Care District’s C. L. Brumback Primary Care Clinics’ staff are conducting the testing, along with on-site Palm Beach County staff and members of the Florida Army National Guard, thank patients for the support and appreciation they are demonstrating through signs posted in their vehicle windows.
The number to call to be screened for an appointment is 561-642-1000.
