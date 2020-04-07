FedEx driver takes extra care to sanitize a delivery

A South Florida FedEx delivery driver took extra precautions to help protect a child with an autoimmune disorder while recently delivering a package.
Carrie Blasi has an 11-year-old daughter who is a type 1 diabetic.
She has a sign posted at the entrance of her home notifying anyone delivering a package that someone in the house has an autoimmune disorder.
She tweeted photos of a package recently left at her door by a FedEx driver with a note written on it.
The driver saw her sign, returned to his truck and wiped down the package with sanitizer wipes.
Our Federal Express delivery guy wrote this on our box "I sanitized your box once I've seen the note on your door" - and you can tell that he used sanitizer wipes on the box.
Amazing!! pic.twitter.com/Oqeu91vDZt
— Carrie blasi (@Cure4emma) April 6, 2020
Before leaving he wrote a note on the box saying, "I sanitized you(r) box once I've seen the note on your door."
Blasi said in her Tweet, "... and you can tell he used sanitizer wipes on the box. Amazing!"
Blasi said when her family saw what the driver did, it reminded them that people still care about helping others.
“It gives me hope for the future and we will be okay, this is such bad thing right now, we have people out there that care,” she said.
The package had medical supplies for her daughter’s type 1 diabetes.
“That single act made me forget about everything we have been going through since the first of March,” said Blasi.
