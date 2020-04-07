Florida Democrats make push to extend unemployment benefits

Florida Democratic lawmakers are calling on the governor to swiftly make multiple changes to the state’s unemployment benefits program in an effort to help thousands of workers.
The state's unemployment benefits system has been under the microscope for the last few weeks as workers have suddenly found themselves out of a job amid the coronavirus. This has prompted a cascade of issues as unemployed workers seek to file for benefits, crashing the state's website.
U.S. Reps. Lois Frankel and Alcee Hastings were among 27 Florida lawmakers to have their name attached to a letter sent Monday to Gov. Ron DeSantis.
The letter states in part, "As you are aware, unemployment in Florida is skyrocketing, through no fault of workers who are being laid off and told to stay home. Last week over 237,000 Floridians applied for unemployment insurance benefits, with thousands more unable to use the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity's (DEO's) broken website. Sadly, these figures will continue to multiply in the coming weeks."
The letters urges DeSantis to do following:
1. Extend the length of Florida's unemployment benefits from 12 weeks to 26 weeks
2. Significantly increase the maximum benefit from $275 per week to be comparable to states with similar costs of living
3. Utilize available federal funding under the CARES Act that provides 13 additional weeks of state benefits
4. Make benefits payments retroactive to when an individual became unemployed
5. Take all necessary action to make the claims process quick and efficient
“Many families across the state are facing devastating financial distress because of loss of work due to the coronavirus pandemic. Governor DeSantis must take immediate action to boost benefits and fix the claims process,” said Frankel in a written statement.
On Monday, DeSantis said Florida's Claims Assistance Center received 3.8 million calls last week, and the state's CONNECT website has been overwhelmed with traffic.
To fix those difficulties, DeSantis said that Florida's Department of Economic Opportunity added 72 servers to increase capacity on the CONNECT site.
The governor also said Monday that 250 additional staff members started taking calls at the Claims Assistance Center, and another 500 are being trained to take calls starting on Tuesday.
If you are having trouble accessing the online application, click here to download a Florida Reemployment Assistance Application and mail it to the following address:
Florida Department of Economic Opportunity
P.O. Box 5350
Tallahassee, FL 32314-5350
Read the full letter sent by lawmakers to DeSantis on Tuesday:
