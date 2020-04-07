Gov. DeSantis gives coronavirus update

One million doses of a drug used to treat malaria and lupus are being shipped to Florida to treat coronavirus patients in the state.
Gov. Ron DeSantis said on Tuesday that Amneal Pharmaceuticals is sending a massive shipment of hydroxychloroquine is expected to arrive on Wednesday.
"That will immediately be sent out to hospitals in Florida," the governor said.
In addition, Teva Pharmaceuticals is sending a shipment of hydroxychloroquine and azithromycin, an antibiotic commonly known as a Z-Pak, to Florida from India.
The combination of the two drugs have been used to treat many COVID-19 patients across Florida.
"I think we need to have every option that's available for these patients," said Dr. Sunil Kumar with Broward Health. "Some of these patients are very, very sick."
SPECIAL COVERAGE: Coronavirus
According to the latest numbers from the Florida Department of Health, there are more than 14,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, along with 283 deaths.
