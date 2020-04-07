Here is the latest Florida sports news from The Associated Press

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The Jacksonville Jaguars have re-signed defensive tackle Carl Davis. Davis is suspended without pay for the first four games of the regular season for violating the league’s policy on performance-enhancing substances. The 6-foot-5, 320-pound Davis played in three games in 2019 — two for Jacksonville and one for Indianapolis. He previously spent time with Baltimore (2015-17) and Cleveland (2018). He has 32 tackles in 36 NFL games. The Ravens selected him in the third round of the 2015 draft. Davis could help fill some holes in Jacksonville’s defensive front.
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Florida guard Scottie Lewis is returning for his sophomore season. Lewis is one of the Southeastern Conference's best defenders. He made the announcement via social media by saying “we have some unfinished business.” The 6-foot-5 Lewis had been considered a one-and-done prospect when he arrived in Gainesville last summer. His defensive prowess overshadowed his offensive skills for much of his first collegiate season. The New Jersey native averaged 8.5 points and 3.6 rebounds to go along with a team-leading 36 blocks. The Gators still await word on a pair of sophomores: point guard Andrew Nembhard and forward Keyontae Johnson.
UNDATED (AP) — With NBA games indefinitely on hold, there has been a lot of discussion about postseason possibilities. That includes coaches around the league. If NBA games do resume this season in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, the league may choose to start the postseason immediately. Toronto coach Nick Nurse said he’s trying to prepare for every possibility that would allow the Raptors a chance to defend their title. Milwaukee coach Mike Budenholzer has spent part of this hiatus studying the Orlando Magic and Brooklyn Nets — the Bucks’ two most likely first-round playoff foes.