Indian River County to give 2 p.m. coronavirus update
April 7, 2020 at 11:22 AM EDT - Updated April 7 at 11:28 AM

Indian River County leaders will give an update on Tuesday afternoon about their response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Health, law enforcement, and other county officials are scheduled to hold a news conference at 2 p.m.

According to the latest numbers from the Florida Department of Health, there are 62 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Indian River County.

15 people in the county have been hospitalized because of the virus, and no one has died.

