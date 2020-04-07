Indian River County to give 2 p.m. coronavirus update

Indian River County leaders will give an update on Tuesday afternoon about their response to the coronavirus pandemic.
Health, law enforcement, and other county officials are scheduled to hold a news conference at 2 p.m.
According to the latest numbers from the Florida Department of Health, there are 62 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Indian River County.
15 people in the county have been hospitalized because of the virus, and no one has died.
