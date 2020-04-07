LIVE: Martin County commissioners meet regarding boat ramps

WATCH LIVE COVERAGE BELOW:
Martin County commissioner are meeting Tuesday morning to discuss whether boat ramps, golf courses and other public areas should remain open amid the coronavirus.
Martin County has gone back and forth on how it is handling boat ramp closures in the county.
Last weekend, the boat ramps closed to recreational boaters. The ramps reopened during the week. Following the governor's order, Martin County closed the ramps again over the weekend, intending to keep them closed for the foreseeable future.
During Tuesday's meeting, commissioners voted to close children's playgrounds that are located in public parks. They also voted to close basketball, tennis and pickleball courts.
Neighboring counties have not changed their decisions surrounding boat ramps. Palm Beach County has kept boat ramps closed to recreational boaters. St. Lucie County has not yet closed any boat ramps.
Commissioner Sarah Heard said Tuesday she is in favor of closing boat ramps and golf courses for the time being.
"It's taking a civil liberty away, but it's in order to protect residents," said Heard. "That's our role, to protect the public."
Scripps Only Content 2020