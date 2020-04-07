Local businesses supporting medical workers

Mechanics at work at the Car Clinic Auto Care in West Palm Beach. Customer Jim Hammond's car needs an oil change and it's his day off from working in a local hospital.
'I'm fortunate enough to meet Jorge 20 years ago, have been a loyal customer ever since."
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the auto shop is giving Jim and other hospital workers a discount.
"It's just amazing that he's reached out to the health care community to provide this service and I can only say thank you."
Jorge Goyanes, the auto shop's owner says all you need is an appointment and your hospital identification.
"So I decided to give any hospital employee from any hospital 50 percent off an oil change. Thirty-five for the regular oil change so it would be $17.50, $80 for synthetics so it would be 40."
Firehouse Subs is another local business reaching out to people who work in area hospitals.
Melissa Bell is the general manager at the location at Lantana Road and Jog Road.
Gayle and Allan Lampert are the franchises of that location, including Gateway and I-95, Linton Boulevard and I-95 and Fifth Avenue shops in Boca Raton. Melissa said,
"Twenty percent for the medical field for medical professionals."
Area businesses are thankful for those who are in the medical field.
"The more we can do to help them keep us healthy, the better."
To contact Car Clinic Auto Care call 561-547-4700.
