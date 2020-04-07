Palm Beach County cancels graduation at fairgrounds

High school graduation ceremonies in Palm Beach County will not be held this year at the South Florida Fairgrounds, the school district announced Tuesday evening.
In a letter to students and parents, Palm Beach County School Superintendent Donald Fennoy said he had a “heavy heart” sharing the news.
Fennoy said because of the state’s current “stay-at-home” order and federal health directives urging social distancing because of the coronavirus, he made the difficult decision to cancel this year's ceremonies at fairgrounds.
“I have not discounted exploring other options as we monitor the pandemic and its impact on Florida. Moving forward, the District will be communicating with your principal and your student government representatives regarding other viable opportunities to mark this great milestone in your life,” Fennoy said in the letter.
The superintendent said graduating students “deserve to be celebrated” but “this is just not possible to safely accomplish in a public setting at this time.”
The school district said they will mail diplomas to homes and urged students and parents to accept their appreciation and understanding during this time of uncertainty.
Scripps Only Content 2020