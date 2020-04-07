Palm Beach County leads Fla. with 51 coronavirus deaths

Palm Beach County continues to lead Florida in the number of 254 coronavirus deaths, rising from 49 to 51 in one day, the state Department of Health announced Monday night.
The state announced 33 additional deaths Monday, including 11 additional fatalities in the morning and 18 more Monday night, according to the department's tracking website . Both of the Palm Beach County deaths were announced at night. The death toll in the county ties Virginia, and exceeds 30 states and the District of Columbia. Wyoming is the only state without any deaths.
Florida deaths rose 14.3 percent Monday from Sunday. The state's additional fatalities rank in a tie for fifth with Illinois. New York was No. 1 with 599 deaths announced Monday for a total of 4,758. In all, there are 10,869 deaths in the United States, according to tracking by worldometer.com . This is an increase of 1,243 deaths from Sunday, which represents 11.4 percent increase.
Statewide, the number of positive cases increased 1,269 for a total of 13,629 positive cases, including 13,214 residents. The total tested was 126,048 with 111,022 negative for a 10.8 percent positive rate.
A total of 1,719 Florida residents are hospitalized, up from 1,555 the day before.
The deaths in Palm Beach County include 27 men and 24 women, and range from a 45-year-old man to an 86-year-old woman.
St. Lucie County recorded its fifth death Monday. The deaths are three men, 59, 68, 74, and a 95-year-old women.
Although Palm Beach County is a distant third in the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the state with 1,082, the number of deaths surpass Broward (47) and Miami Dade (41). Seven more fatalities were confirmed in Broward and 10 more in Miami Dade on Monday.
There are 4,641 positive cases in Miami Dade and 2,075 ones in Broward.
In South Florida, including the Treasure Coast, there are 103 deaths, which represents 46.6 percent of the fatalities in the state.
There are 3,364 positive cases in Miami Dade and 1,598 ones in Broward.
In South Florida, including the Treasure Coast, there are 83 deaths, which represents 40.6 percent of the fatalities in the state.
Palm Beach County's total number of confirmed cases are wide-ranging, with the youngest person being an infant girl and the oldest an 104-year-old man.
Boca Raton leads Palm Beach County with 201 cases, followed by West Palm Beach with 163, Boynton Beach with 160 and Delray Beach with 152.
The number of cases on the Treasure Coast include 107 in St. Lucie County with 31 hospitalizations; 85 in Martin County with 15 hospitalizations; 60 in Indian River County with 15 hospitalizations; and four cases in Okeechobee with two hospitalized.
Port St. Lucie has the most cases on the Treasure Coast with 88.
Testing has ramped up in Palm Beach with a massive site in FITTEAM Ballpark in West Palm Beach. In the county, 5,999 have been tested compared with 1,261 in St. Lucie, 691 in Indian River, 795 in Martin and 139 in Okeechobee County. These includes people awaiting the results of tests.
A testing site at the South County Civic Center west of Delray Beach will open Tuesday. The Cleveland Clinic is accepting appointments by telephone at 561-804-0250.
Miami Dade leads the state in testing with 24,645 and Broward is second with 18,360. Massive sites earlier were set up at Hard Rock casino and Marlins Park.
Scripps Only Content 2020