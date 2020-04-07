Palm Beach County leads Fla. with 51 coronavirus deaths

Florida deaths rose 14.3 percent Monday from Sunday. The state's additional fatalities rank in a tie for fifth with Illinois. New York was No. 1 with 599 deaths announced Monday for a total of 4,758. In all, there are 10,869 deaths in the United States, according to tracking by worldometer.com . This is an increase of 1,243 deaths from Sunday, which represents 11.4 percent increase.