Palm Beach County still state leader in coronavirus deaths

Palm Beach County continues to lead Florida in the number of coronavirus deaths.
The Florida Department of Health announced Tuesday morning that 63 people in Palm Beach County have died as a result of the coroanvirus.
That's 10 more than neighboring Broward County, which has the second-most coronavirus deaths in the state.
A total of 283 people in Florida have died from the virus.
Palm Beach County's total number of confirmed cases are wide-ranging, with the youngest person being an infant girl and the oldest a 104-year-old man.
Boca Raton leads Palm Beach County with 201 cases, followed by West Palm Beach with 163, Boynton Beach with 160 and Delray Beach with 152.
Palm Beach County's death count is higher than 29 states and the District of Columbia.
There are more than 14,000 confirmed coronavirus cases in the state, but South Florida remains the epicenter of the outbreak.
Palm Beach, Broward and Miami-Dade counties are the only ones that have eclipsed the 1,000 mark in number of cases.
Miami-Dade County has nearly 5,000 total cases, while Broward County has more than 2,200 cases.
The latest numbers come on the same day that a second COVID-19 testing site opened in Palm Beach County at the South County Civic Center.
