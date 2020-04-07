Palm Beach County remains state leader in coronavirus deaths

Palm Beach County continues to lead Florida in the number of coronavirus deaths.
The Florida Department of Health announced Tuesday morning that 63 people in Palm Beach County have died as a result of the coroanvirus.
That's 10 more than neighboring Broward County, which has the second-most coronavirus deaths in the state.
A total of 283 people in Florida have died from the virus.
RELATED: More coronavirus coverage
There are more than 14,000 confirmed coronavirus cases in the state , but South Florida remains the epicenter of the outbreak.
Palm Beach, Broward and Miami-Dade counties are the only ones that have eclipsed the 1,000 mark in number of cases.
Palm Beach County's total number of confirmed cases are wide-ranging, with the youngest person being an infant girl and the oldest a 104-year-old man.
Boca Raton leads Palm Beach County with 201 cases, followed by West Palm Beach with 163, Boynton Beach with 160 and Delray Beach with 152.
Scripps Only Content 2020