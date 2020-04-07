Prosecutors to reduce bonds for non-violent criminals

Palm Beach County prosecutors are doing their part to limit the chances of a coronavirus outbreak in jail.
State Attorney Dave Aronberg said Tuesday that prosecutors have been directed to reduce all bonds for non-violent, non-burglary third-degree felonies from $3,000 to $1,000.
Aronberg said prosecutors will also work with the defense bar to identify non-violent inmates near the end of their sentences who don't pose a risk to the community and will expedite any bond hearings to take place within 24 hours if they are able to agree with defense attorneys on a bond reduction or release from custody.
"Public safety is our office's top priority and these steps are part of our ongoing effort to protect the community while responding to the public health challenges posed by the COVID-19 virus," Aronberg said in a news release.
The move comes after Chief Judge Krista Marx limited the number of days that court proceedings will be held. Marx's order also suspended all non-essential court matters until May 29.
Aronberg went on to say that his "dedicated prosecutors and professional staff will continue to be in court 365 days a year."
