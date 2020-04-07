Sloan's Ice Cream shop delivers happiness to Palm Beach County firefighters

Despite being closed, Sloan's Ice Cream Shop is stepping up to thank first responders who are all battling the coronavirus pandemic on the frontlines.
“We can’t keep the stores open, but we want to find a way to get this to the people and show our appreciation, for what they are doing," David Wild said. Wild serves as the director of franchising for Sloan's Ice Cream shop.
On Tuesday afternoon, Wild greeted firefighters at precinct four in Palm Beach County with a special delivery. A variety of homemade and unique ice cream flavors.
"We have our milk chocolate, we have our snickers ice cream, our cookie monster ice cream, which is Oreos chocolate chip cookies. So it's a nice mix of everything," Wild said.
Firefighter Michael Tardiff said the kind gesture comes at a time when stress levels are high.
"There’s this invisible thing out there that we don’t know if we have because the period between when symptoms start and when you may have contracted for so long, yes there’s stress behind that," Tardiff said.
Despite the hard times, he added that he and his fellow firefighters are grateful for the relief and support from the community
"It’s going to taste good, but it’s going to hurt us, we’re going to sleep well," Tardiff said.
