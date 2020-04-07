South Florida churches streaming Easter Sunday services

This Easter Sunday will be unlike any other for many churchgoers.
Most South Florida churches are not having services with their congregation physically in attendance, but instead are inviting worshippers to stream their services remotely.
The following are some options available from South Florida churches for streaming Easter Sunday services. Many of them will be streaming services on Saturday too.
- Christ Fellowship Church will stream services at 8:30 am, 10 am, and 11:45 am through https://christfellowship.church/
- Church By The Glades will stream services every hour on the hour beginning Saturday at 6pm through https://www.churchbytheglades.com/easter
- Grace Fellowship Church will stream services at 8:30 am, 10am, and 11:30am through https://gogracefellowship.org/
- Family Church will stream services at 7am, 10:30am, 12:30pm, and 5pm through https://gofamilychurch.org/
- Journey Church will stream services at 9am, 11am, 1pm, and 5pm through https://www.gojourneychurch.com/
- Trinity Church International will be streaming through https://tci.org/
- First United Methodist Church of Jupiter will stream through https://www.jupitermethodist.org/
- Mary Immaculate Roman Catholic Church will stream at https://vimeo.com/400250567
- Boca Raton Community Church will stream at 10:30am through https://www.bocacommunity.org/
- Calvary Chapel will stream services at 7am, 9am, 11am, 1pm, 3pm, 5pm & 7pm through https://calvaryftl.org/
Scripps Only Content 2020