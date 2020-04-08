Boynton Beach man called 'covidiot' by Hawaii mayor

A mayor in Hawaii has a choice word for the Florida man accused of trying to flout Hawaii’s traveler quarantine: “covidiot.”
Kauai Mayor Derek Kawakami isn’t taking credit for coining the word, but says he may be the first elected official to use it in public.
Bobby Edwards, of Boynton Beach, Florida, was arrested after landing on the island without proof of accommodations.
A statewide order requires those who arrived in the islands to quarantine for 14 days.
Kawakami says the recent arrests of Edwards and two other “covidiots" sends a message that Kauai is fighting to protect residents from the spreading coronavirus.
Scripps Only Content 2020