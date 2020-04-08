Caravan of support outside Cleveland Clinic Tradition Hospital

There are not enough words to say how much nurses, doctors, and healthcare workers are appreciated for their efforts during the COVID-19 pandemic.
So instead, dozens of people in Port St. Lucie wanted to show them how much they’re appreciated.
Wednesday night, at least 50 cars lined up outside Cleveland Clinic Tradition Hospital, including some current and former healthcare workers.
They drove in front of the hospital, honking their horns and flashing their lights. Some employees came outside to wave at the caravan.
“I hope they feel good,” said Ursula Aguila.
“I used to be a nurse… I know what they’re going through. I know what a typical ER night was. So, I can imagine the extra stress,” said Glenda Derry. “And just this little thing to say hey, we know you’re in there, we’re out here supporting you.”
Hope Estrada is a private nurse. The caravan was personal for her.
“These are our heroes out here. These are the real heroes. The front liners,” Estrada said.
“I have my kids in the military that are being deployed out to New York and all over so it really hits home. So, whatever I can do to support our heroes, not the superstars, not the football players, our real heroes. The doctors, the nurses, the certified nursing assistants, the sanitation workers. Every day, they come here. Every day they’re putting their life and their family’s life at risk. So, I applaud them.”
