Emergency order issued to speed up Fla.'s egg supply

Florida families shouldn't have any trouble finding eggs to decorate and hide ahead of the Easter weekend.
Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried issued an emergency order Tuesday waiving certain packaging and labeling requirements for eggs sold in Florida stores amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Fried's order means packages of shell eggs will not be required to have printed information such as date of pack, grade and size, although individual retailers may still provide this.
SPECIAL COVERAGE: Coronavirus
"Now more than ever, Floridians need access to safe, healthy, farm-fresh foods like eggs," Fried said. "This order will give industry flexibility to meet increased consumer demand during the COVID-19 pandemic. We are fully committed to working with agricultural producers and retailers to get more fresh products to consumers at this critical time."
Fried said the order will help to accelerate the supply of eggs to Florida retailers.
The order comes after the Food and Drug Administration said it would provide temporary flexibility on packaging and labeling requirements for shell eggs.
Fried's order remains in effect for 30 days.
Scripps Only Content 2020