Field hospital could come to South Florida Fairgrounds

Palm Beach County has a plan to set up a field hospital at the South Florida Fairgrounds near West Palm Beach in the event there's a sudden surge of coronavirus patients at local hospitals, officials said on Wednesday.
According to a county spokesperson, officials are in the process of "implementing a plan to stage a field hospital."
In a written statement, Emergency Management Director Bill Johnson said:
A spokesperson said "this hospital will be set up in case there is a significant surge in hospitalizations due to COVID-19," and it will "take pressure off of local hospitals that have a surge of incoming patients."
Earlier on Wednesday, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced that the Miami Beach Convention Center is being turned into a field hospital to treat coronavirus patients.
"This will provide a lot of resources, should need arise, to care for patients," DeSantis said.
DeSantis said the massive property, which will start with 450 hospital beds, will handle any overflow COVID-19 patients that local hospitals don't have room for.
The governor said Miami-Dade County currently has a hospital bed availability of 43 percent.
"Broward is almost 46 percent. Palm Beach, 49 percent availability," DeSantis said. "We have capacity at the hospitals. We don't know what a surge may bring, but we have to prepare for that so we're able to take care of people."
Palm Beach County officials said that once a decision is made to open a field hospital at the South Florida Fairgrounds, the public will be notified.
According to the latest numbers from the Florida Department of Health, there are 1,206 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Palm Beach County.
211 people in the county have been hospitalized because of the virus, and 69 have died.
