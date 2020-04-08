First coronavirus death reported in Martin County

The Florida Department of Health reported Wednesday evening there are now 323 deaths in the state as a result of the coronavirus – including the first fatality in Martin County.
According to data from the state, the Martin County victim was a 77-year-old man and not travel related.
As of Wednesday at 6 p.m, the latest figures show Martin County has 108 COVID-19 cases. Ages of the people affected in the county range from 19 to 90 years old.
Martin County Administrator Taryn Kryzda released the following statement on the death:
Across the state of Florida, there are now 15,698 cases of the coronavirus.
Among the 323 death in Florida, Palm Beach County still has the most in the state with 69.
