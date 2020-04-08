Gov. DeSantis to give coronavirus update from Miami Beach

The Miami Beach Convention Center has been a hub of entertainment for years.
But soon, it'll be converted into a field hospital to treat coronavirus patients, according to local leaders.
On Wednesday, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, along with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and Miami-Dade County officials, will discuss their plans to turn the convention center into an alternate care facility.
Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber said the massive property, which hosts high-profile events like Art Basel and the NFL Super Bowl Experience, will be used to treat COVID-19 patients that local hospitals don't have room for.
SPECIAL COVERAGE: Coronavirus
On Tuesday, DeSantis said Miami-Dade County currently has a hospital bed availability of 43 percent.
"Broward, 46 percent availability. Palm Beach, 49 percent availability," the governor said in Tallahassee.
DeSantis said 1 million doses of an anti-malaria drug are being sent to Florida to treat coronavirus patients.
The massive shipment of hydroxychloroquine is expected to arrive on Wednesday.
"That will immediately be sent out to hospitals in Florida," the governor said.
The combination of hydroxychloroquine and azithromycin, an antibiotic commonly known as a Z-Pak, has been used to treat many COVID-19 patients across Florida.
LATEST HEADLINES:
According to the latest numbers from the Florida Department of Health, there are more than 14,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, along with 296 deaths.
Miami-Dade County leads Florida with 5,126 cases.
Scripps Only Content 2020