Help Wanted: Caregiver industry seeks employees

With so many people asked to stay safe inside their homes, there’s a potential job opportunity available for many people now suddenly out of work.
Jill Ball, the president of VIP America Home Health Referrals in Stuart, spoke with WPTV on Wednesday about the need for caregivers, home health aides and certified nursing assistants.
“Whether it’s companionship or with assistance for necessary daily activities such as bathing, dressing, meals,” said Ball.
Ball said there is always a need for home care workers. Many employees who have been laid off recently in the restaurant or retail industries might be a good fit for these positions.
“[Those who like] meeting the needs of people, enjoys spending time with others," said Ball. “Whether you are quiet or like to talk, there is always somebody that you can meet their needs."
However, to become a home health aide, there are some qualifications you need to meet.
Seventy-five hours of training is required for certification at the cost of around $500, and aides must carry their own insurance.
Ball is looking to see if there may be federal money available to cover the training costs.
Salaries are negotiated between the caregiver and client and start generally in the $12 to $15 range.
“Helping people stay in the home is the ideal situation,” said Ball. “They are front line workers. They are true heroes, as well, like the doctors and nurses.”
