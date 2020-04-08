Indian River County postpones graduations until June

High school graduation ceremonies in Indian River County will be postponed until June, the school district announced.
"Our seniors have worked for 13 years to earn the right to walk across the graduation stage. We are taking a proactive approach in postponing the date to ensure the health and safety of our students, and community as a whole, and allow families to be a part of the graduation celebration,” said Superintendent David Moore.
Seniors at Vero Beach High School will now graduate on June 12 and Sebastian River High School seniors will graduate June 13 .
If the June date is not allowable, per CDC and state guidelines, the district has as a secondary, tentative date for each school in July.
St. Lucie, Okeechobee and Martin County school districts haven't made a decision on their graduation ceremonies yet.
Scripps Only Content 2020