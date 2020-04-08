Palm Beach County COVID-19 Screening Hotline reopens Thursday

The Health Care District of Palm Beach County plans to reopen the COVID-19 Screening Hotline on Thursday, according to a news release.
The district said it is receiving additional testing kits and nearly 600 appointments are already scheduled for Thursday.
Individuals can call the hotline Thursday at 8 a.m. at 561-642-1000 to make appointments for Friday and Saturday at the drive-thru testing site located at the FITTEAM Ballpark of the Palm Beaches in West Palm Beach.
Representatives will screen callers for symptoms prior to registering and scheduling the patient.
Patients will be notified when their test results are in.
For appointments at the Cleveland Clinic testing site at the South County Civic Center, call 561-804-0250 to be screened and confirm an appointment.
Cleveland Clinic Florida tested 213 patients Wednesday and screening center representatives scheduled 250 appointments for Thursday and 80, so far, for Friday, said the news release.
