Police investigating shooting in West Palm Beach

West Palm Beach police are investigating a shooting Wednesday afternoon that they say appears to be a targeted attack.
The shooting happened near the intersection of Broadway Ave. and 25th St.
One person was shot and suffered non-life threatening injuries.
According to police, the patient drove away from the shooting scene and met with investigators at 36th St. and Greenwood Ave. and a local hospital.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the West Palm Beach Police Department or Palm Beach County Crime Stoppers at 800-458-TIPS.
Scripps Only Content 2020