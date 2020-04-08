Police investigating shooting in West Palm Beach

April 8, 2020 at 6:52 PM EDT - Updated April 8 at 6:58 PM

West Palm Beach police are investigating a shooting Wednesday afternoon that they say appears to be a targeted attack.

The shooting happened near the intersection of Broadway Ave. and 25th St.

One person was shot and suffered non-life threatening injuries.

According to police, the patient drove away from the shooting scene and met with investigators at 36th St. and Greenwood Ave. and a local hospital.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the West Palm Beach Police Department or Palm Beach County Crime Stoppers at 800-458-TIPS.

