Publix employee in Palm City tests positive for COVID-19

An employee at a Publix in Palm City has tested positive for the novel coronavirus.
Publix spokeswoman Maria Brous confirmed to WFLX FOX 29 on Wednesday that an employee at the Martin Downs Town Center store on Southwest Martin Downs Boulevard in Palm City tested positive for COVID-19.
It is the first known confirmed case involving the Florida-based supermarket chain on the Treasure Coast.
"Unfortunately, as public health officials have indicated, we expect to see an increase in cases as the virus spreads in our communities," Brous said in an email.
Brous said any Publix employee who tests positive will be required to self-quarantine for 14 days, along with any employee who has been in close contact with that person. She said those employees will be paid during their time away.
It is among a series of steps taken by Publix to combat the spread of the virus.
Publix has limited its store hours at all locations from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. to allow employees more time to clean and restock products. All stores open an hour earlier on Tuesdays and Wednesdays for seniors only.
The supermarket chain is also installing Plexiglass barriers at its registers, customer service desks and pharmacies.
