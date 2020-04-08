South Florida synagogues streaming Passover services

Due to the dangers posed by COVID-19, many synagogues will be live streaming Passover services.
The following is a list of services you can stream from the safety and comfort of your home.
- Temple Israel of West Palm Beach will stream a toast beginning Wednesday, April 8 at 4:30pm. Zoom room opens at 4:15pm. They will also stream a second night Seder on Thursday, April 9 at 6pm.Participants will need to contact the temple ahead of time to obtain a password for the streams.Details and contact information available at https://temple-israel.com/.
- Temple Beth El in West Palm Beach will stream 1st Seder on Wednesday, April 8 at 6:30pm through Zoom. For the link, please call 561-833-0339.
- Temple Emanu-El of Palm Beach will stream Passover services beginning Wednesday, April 8 at 6:30pm through http://www.tepb.org/.
- For a Spanish Havurah First Night Seder in Spanish on Wednesday, April 8 from 7pm to 10:30pm, visit https://www.bethelmc.org/events/spanish-havurah-seder/.
- You can view seders conducted by others, or even host your own virtual seder at https://seder.onetable.org/virtual.
- Aventura Turnberry Jewish Center will host virtual Passover services from April 8 - April 16 through https://www.atjchome.org/atjc-virtual-passover-experience.
