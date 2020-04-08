Young Singers of the Palm Beaches choir rehearsing through Zoom

Palm Beach County kids from elementary to high school belong to a community children choir.
There are 320 students in the Young Singers of the Palm Beaches . But with the COVID-19 pandemic, students with the choir cannot rehearse together, but they can do it through Zoom.
"We are doing some online recordings. The boys and girls are going to send in some stuff and we will put together a virtual choir," said Artistic Director Shawn Berry.
Because each student's internet service is different, singing a song together has its challenges, but Berry says he can work with one student at a time.
"It's really a way to make each singer feel like they are individual," said Berry.
Amelie Noble, one the singers said, "It's good seeing everybody's faces again and it's just good to be together."
Eighth-grader Ellyn Cross said, "It's really awesome because you get really lonely at home because there's not a lot to do. But you come here and you feel like you're not so lonely anymore."
Social distancing is actually bringing kids closer together.
"They get to learn more about each other. After each rehearsal, we allow them to stay on if they want to and just talk," said Berry.
The choir has been around for 17 years. Jillian Durand is a senior this year. She joined the choir when she was in elementary school.
"We get to come on here and sing all together as a community. Mr. Berry says all the time it helps your soul and that's why I love it."
The students mean so much to Berry.
"This is so much more than a choir," said Durand.
Scripps Only Content 2020