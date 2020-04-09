Boca Raton recommends people wear face coverings in public

Boca Raton is urging people to wear face coverings in public to prevent the spread of the deadly coronavirus.
According to a new executive order issued on Thursday, "every person working, living, visiting, or doing business in the City of Boca Raton is encouraged to wear a cloth facial covering consistent with the current CDC guidelines while in any public place."
It comes after the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated its guidelines and recommended that you wear "cloth face coverings in public settings where other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain (e.g., grocery stores and pharmacies), especially in areas of significant community-based transmission."
Keep in mind, the emergency order in Boca Raton is just a recommendation to wear a face covering in public, not a mandate.
The order says people should not use surgical masks or N95-rated masks, which are "critical supplies for health care workers, police, fire, emergency management, or other persons engaged in life and safety activities."
However, a spokesperson for the city said if you defy the emergency order, police could issue you a "notice to appear" in court.
If a judge determines you were violating the order intentionally, you could be charged with a second-degree misdemeanor, a spokesperson said.
Other municipalities in South Florida like Miami Beach and Key West are now requiring everyone to wear face coverings inside businesses like grocery stores, pharmacies, and restaurants.
The emergency order in Boca Raton goes into effect right away.
