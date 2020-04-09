Coronavirus Scam: Stimulus check scam reported in Martin Co.

Whether it is a small business loan, an unemployment check or something in between, many of you at home might be expecting a stimulus check from the federal government.
However, scammers have already tried to con people out of their fair share of the multi-trillion dollar stimulus plan.
“We have already seen it where scammers will move in, call you on the phone pretending to be the federal government or pretend to be with the Small Business Administration,” Martin County Sheriff William Snyder told Contact 5 investigator Merris Badcock. “[They try to] con you into giving up your Social Security number, your bank routing number, so they can deposit your check.”
If this happens to you, Snyder says not only could you lose your stimulus check, you could lose everything in your bank account.
“Together we can push back on this, but please, please, please do not give out your personal information,” said Snyder.
Remember, if anyone promises you a stimulus check over the phone, or threatens to withhold your stimulus check, do not give out your Social Security number or bank routing number.
Snyder says, instead, you should report any scams immediately to the sheriff's office so they can get the word out on Facebook and notify the FBI.
All scams should be reported by calling the non-emergency number at (772) 220-7170.
