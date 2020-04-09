FAA: Plane 'devoid of fuel' during deadly March crash in Boynton Beach

According to investigators, the plane had only been in the air 20 minutes before crashing into the back yard of a home in the Dos Lagos neighborhood .
The crash killed pilot John Pardillo , the only one aboard.
The FAA report does not explicitly say the plane ran out of ga but reads that the both fuel tanks, the fuel pump and the fuel lines were, “devoid of fuel.”
The report also claims there were just two drops of gas in the plane’s engine.
The report also finds there was no browning of the grass or vegetation near the crash site, which usually happens when fuel is spilled when a gas tank ruptures on impact, another indication that the plane may have been out of gas when it crashed in Boynton Beach.
