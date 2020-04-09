Gov. DeSantis to talk coronavirus and education

WATCH NEWS CONFERENCE LIVE:
The impact of the coronavirus on schools will take center stage on Thursday when Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis meets with education leaders in Tallahassee.
The governor is scheduled to host a roundtable at 3 p.m.
DeSantis will be joined by Florida's Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran and Virtual School Executive Director Dr. Louis Algaze, among others.
The governor announced last month that all K-12 public and private schools in Florida are closed through April 15 to combat the spread of the deadly coronavirus.
Students are now taking online classes instead.
The School District of Palm Beach County is going a step further, saying all schools within the district will be closed until further notice.
School districts in Martin, St. Lucie, Indian River, and Okeechobee counties said remote learning will be extended until Friday, May 1.
