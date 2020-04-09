Indeed.com executive offers advice for job-seekers

As the number of unemployed grows in Florida there is an opportunity out there, said an executive at the job-seeking website Indeeed.com .
“While there is a tremendous amount of uncertainty out there, the best thing that everyone can do is utilize the resources available to them create options,” said Scott Bonneau, Vice President of Global Talent Attraction at Indeed.
“Don’t be afraid to network with colleagues or friends and family and give yourself as much optionality as you can,” Bonneau said.
While there is opportunity at box stores, supermarkets, and delivery stores, Bonneau said opportunities are also fast-growing at home.
“One of the things we have seen in our search data for job seekers is a dramatic increase of people searching for remote work and work from home opportunities,” Bonneau said.
“We’ve actually created a tag on our site that allows employers to indicate if a job is temporary work from home and that job-seekers can see that as well, and so that’s another good resource for people looking for jobs,” he added.
A recent survey by Indeed.com revealed more people in the workforce are worried about money, caregiving for loved ones and getting sick on the job.
“What we are encouraging people to do, is do what you can to increase your options.”
Scripps Only Content 2020