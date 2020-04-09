Lake Park charity donating toiletries for the homeless

People who are homeless face a variety of obstacles on a daily basis and that is only being compounded by the coronavirus.
However, a local group is offering support to those in need.
Heart of God Missions in Lake Park was hard at work Thursday packaging and delivering supplies to ministries.
Each package contains a mask, gloves, and a roll of toilet paper among other toiletries.
Charmaine Pitter, the president of Heart of God Missions, says the homeless community has not been forgotten.
“The parks are closed. The beaches are closed, and (the homeless) are just out there on the street, just wandering like sheep without a shepherd. And we decided to be the shepherd for them and open our hearts to make these packages for them,” said Pitter.
Click here if you would like to to make a donation to support their initiative.
Scripps Only Content 2020