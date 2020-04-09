Martin County Board of Commissioners hold special COVID-19 meeting

After reopening boat ramps to the public on April 7, Martin County commissioners will hold a special meeting at 9 a.m. Thursday to discuss efforts relating to COVID-19.
Staff will provide an update on local efforts and coordination that is taking place.
The specifics of the meeting are unknown, but commissioners will likely address the topic of private golf courses that have remained open.
Earlier in the week, commissioners voted to reopen boat ramps to the public on weekdays from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. The ramps are closed to the public on the weekends, but licensed commercial marine activities are allowed access on weekends for commercial fishing and marine repair.
Commissioners also voted to keep public parks open, but closed public playgrounds. There are anywhere from 26 to 30 public playgrounds in the county.
Also, athletic fields and courts are closed to organized activity to limit crowds of more than 10 people. This includes basketball, tennis and pickleball courts.
