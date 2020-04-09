Masks now a requirement in Delray Beach

The City of Delray Beach is taking another step to fight COVID-19, They're asking everyone to wear a mask before entering certain businesses. The city says the order is all about protecting its residents.
The city says anyone going inside a grocery store, convenience store, restaurants or pharmacies must wear masks.
"This adds one more step to preventing the transmission in our community. It's a simple easy, free or low-cost step that everybody can take that will really help save lives," Chris Bell, the city's emergency manager said.
Bell said the emergency declaration is effective Saturday and will remain in effect until the 1st of May.
To combat the spread of COVID-19, first the city issued a declaration of emergency on March 13. A week later, all parks and recreational facilities in the City of Delray Beach were closed. And then a 'stay at home' order was issued. After that, the beaches and restaurants were shut. The reaction to this new order is mixed.
"It's too suffocating. I want to be safe so it's good but on the other hand I don't like that suffocation and when it's hot out I like the freedom," Sandra Hamburger said.
Nadia Nicotra had a completely different view. She thought requiring masks was a smart move by the city.
"Absolutely. We have a lot of elderly in the community that we have to protect right?" she said.
For those who don't follow the emergency order.
"I think they're going to find that first of all the restaurants, grocery stores, retail stores where they have to go they're going to be the ones enforcing this as well," Bell said.
The City of Boca Raton issued its own requirements for residents wearing masks . They say there are no plans to issue fines or citations for those who do not wear masks in public places.
Scripps Only Content 2020