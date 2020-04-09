PBCFR crews battle flames at West Palm Beach recycling plant

Palm Beach County Fire Rescue crews battled a fire at a recycling plant in West Palm Beach Thursday evening.
The fire happened at 6:15 p.m. on the 6000 block of Walls Road.
Responding firefighters reported a visible column of smoke from Southern Blvd.
Firefighters at the scene said there was a pile of materials, approximately 20-feet high, fully engulfed in flames.
Crews extinguished the main fire and used a bulldozer to move the remaining smoldering materials out.
No injuries have been reported.
Scripps Only Content 2020