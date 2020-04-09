Seafood business in West Palm Beach partners with chefs

Many businesses and industries in South Florida have been hit hard by recent closures in an effort to reduce the spread of the coronavirus.
However, a seafood business that has been a mainstay in West Palm Beach continues to thrive under these uncertain times.
Independent Seafoods, located at 5300 Georgia Ave, on the south end of the city, is a restaurant wholesaler and retailer that remains open to the public.
The 40-year-old business is partnering with local purveyors to provide fresh seafood to families across Palm Beach County.
In recent years, Independent Seafoods owner Joey Molina said they expanded their business by adding a retail store so anyone could visit and buy seafood.
With the COVID-19 pandemic, they had to take it one step further, adding a food truck seafood kitchen to serve hot meals.
Molina said they have partnered with out-of-work chefs to make meals for people to grab and go.
As a bonus, they recently partnered with Belle Glade farmers to offer a variety of produce including lettuce, corn, parsley and cabbage.
They offer no contact pickup from their retail market and home delivery in the West Palm Beach area. Also, all first responders receive $2 off their order.
Independent Seafoods is open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily and can be reached at 561-586-2212.
