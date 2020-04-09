Suspect faces charges in 2015 West Palm Beach homicide

The West Palm Beach Police Department said Thursday a suspect faces charges in connection with a homicide that occurred almost five years ago.
Sgt. David Lefont said in a written statement that an arrest warrant was obtained Wednesday charging Tony Paramore, 31, with second-degree murder with a firearm in the death of 23-year-old Alex Johnson.
The deadly shooting occurred Sept. 15, 2015 at an apartment located on The Pointe Drive.
Paramore is currently incarcerated on an unrelated aggravated stalking charge at the Hamilton County Correctional Institute located in north Florida.
West Palm Beach have not released a motive for the fatal shooting.
Johnson worked at a Duffy's Sports Grill near PGA Boulevard in northern Palm Beach County. His body was found in his apartment after he didn't show up for work.
In addition to murder, Paramore also faces charges of burglary with a battery while armed, robbery with a firearm and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Scripps Only Content 2020