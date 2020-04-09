53-year-old Vero Beach man killed in single-vehicle crash

A 53-year-old Vero Beach man died Thursday morning after his vehicle hit a concrete wall and smashed into a tree, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
An FHP report said Kelvin Thomas was driving a 2003 Ford Escape southbound on 43rd Avenue at 6:05 a.m. near State Road 60/20th Street.
This area of 43rd Avenue is currently a construction zone.
For unknown reasons, Thomas lost control of the vehicle, struck a concrete barrier wall and traveled across the parking lot of an Ume Grill Express restaurant on 43rd Avenue.
FHP said the front of the Escape struck a wooden fence and also a tree during the crash.
Thomas was transported to Indian River Medical Center where he later died from his injuries.
This case is still pending investigation, according to the highway patrol.
