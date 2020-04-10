Boca Raton man killed in motorcycle crash on Lyons Road

A 31-year-old man died after crashing his motorcycle Thursday evening in western Boca Raton, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office.
PBSO said Michael Osterling of Boca Raton was riding a 2016 Harley Davidson northbound at a high rate of speed on Lyons Road near Escondido Way at 5:52 p.m.
Investigators said Osterling failed to negotiate a curve in the road, causing him to lose control.
The motorcycle struck the curb and ejected Osterling, who struck a sign post in the median.
Osterling was pronounced dead at the scene by Palm Beach County Fire Rescue.
The PBSO report indicates that alcohol or drugs are also being investigated as a cause in the deadly crash.
