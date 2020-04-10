Delray neighborhood ties bows to support first responders

A Delray Beach neighborhood is displaying symbols of support to the brave men and women who are on front lines facing the COVID-19 threat every day.
Members of the Imperial Villas home owners association committee and others created large bows and ribbons.
They then placed them around their neighborhood to acknowledge and show support for first responders during the pandemic. The community also purchased a first responder flag.
“These guys work so many hours. They work hard. They put their life in danger, and not only during this crisis, but throughout the year,” said Ada Demarco, the president of the Imperial Villas HOA.
“Without the first responders, we’re lost. So, personally, thank you all and God bless you. Stay safe, be safe and healthy,” said Carmela Ciavarelli, the president of the Lady’s Club at Imperial Villas.
The men’s club is also showing their support by providing lunch to Delray Beach fire and police departments and employees at Delray Medical Center.
