Deputies: Fla. woman placed porn-filled Easter eggs in mailboxes

A Florida woman was arrested this week after she placed plastic Easter eggs filled with pornographic images, among other items, in strangers' mailboxes, deputies said.
Abril Cestoni was arrested by Flagler County deputies Wednesday night after multiple residents reported seeing a woman placing plastic eggs in people's mailboxes.
According to the Flagler County Sheriff's Office, the 42-year-old woman admitted to placing the items in the mailboxes, saying "she was educating people."
"There was a bag full of pornographic material inside the vehicle and she told deputies that she had distributed over 400 pamphlets in the past few days throughout Flagler County," a news release said.
Since April 5, several residents had reported finding plastic eggs in their mailboxes that contained pornographic images, non-threatening references to local churches and county buildings, along with other miscellaneous items.
Inside one of the eggs was a cracker in the shape of a fish, a sheet of toilet paper, a powdered drink mix and a crumpled up piece of paper containing pornographic images.
Cestoni was arrested on 11 counts of distributing obscene material . She also faces charges of driving with a suspended license and violating an executive order by traveling for non-essential business during a state of emergency because of the coronavirus.
"Our team did a great job in tracking this deranged offender down and taking her into custody," Sheriff Rick Staly said.
