Firefighters surprise man with cerebral palsy

Rising several stories in a ladder, West Palm Beach firefighters paid a very special visit to a man with cerebral palsy this week.
Crews in downtown West Palm Beach surprised 31-year-old Korey Soderman on Thursday in dramatic fashion.
Soderman has been inside his apartment with his family for the last month to stay safe from the coronavirus.
Soderman’s mother Wendy said her son is known as the "bubble boy" because he often rides around in his wheelchair that has a bubble machine and disco ball, blasting music.
SPECIAL COVERAGE: Inspiring South Florida
Wendy Soderman said being cooped up inside their apartment for the past month has been hard on her son.
A friend from the school Soderman teaches at reached out to say West Palm Beach firefighters had a surprise for Korey.
"I thought they were just going to drive by and wave," said Wendy Soderman.
Instead, story by story, firefighters raised their ladder to meet Korey on his balcony.
WATCH FIREFIGHTER SURPRISE:
"It was like out of Pretty Woman!" said Soderman. "It was magical, and then suddenly the fireman is right at the balcony and he was talking to Korey. I couldn’t stop crying, and people were cheering. It was just extraordinary."
The moment was special for the Soderman family, who said Korey needed his spirits lifted.
"It was one of those moments where everything comes together and you go, you know what? This adversity has a silver lining. We can do this," said Soderman.
