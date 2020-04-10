First coronavirus death reported in Indian River County

The Florida Department of Health on Friday reported the first coronavirus death in Indian River County.
It is the ninth coronavirus-related death along the Treasure Coast.
Six people have died of the coronavirus in St. Lucie County and two people have died of the virus in Martin County.
There are a total of 68 confirmed cases in Indian River County, including 59 residents.
More than 17,000 Florida residents have tested positive for the virus and nearly 400 people have died statewide.
Palm Beach County leads the state in coronavirus deaths with 76, but Miami-Dade and Broward counties are a close second and third with 74 and 72, respectively.
